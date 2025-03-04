Little Universe: The Afghan Astronomer inspiring the next generation

From Afghanistan to Germany, Amena Karimyan inspires Afghan girls while she dreams of flying to the moon.

Amena Karimyan dreams of flying to the moon. As a civil engineer and self-taught astronomer in Afghanistan, she founded the astronomical club, Kayhana. Using a handmade model of the planets, she encouraged young girls to reach for the stars.

After the Taliban returned to power, Amena was forbidden from teaching and fled to Germany. Her dreams of becoming an astronaut seem almost within her grasp. But she finds herself stuck between the burden of her past, German bureaucracy and her ambitions. While she continues to share her love of the planets and refuses to give up on her dreams, Amena embarks upon a mission to find her place on Earth.

Little Universe is a documentary film by Nele Dehnenkamp.