Rebuilding Syria: Life After the Fall of the Assad Regime

After al-Assad’s fall, Alaa Yahya leads a humanitarian effort in Damascus to rebuild and reunite Syria.

After years of displacement, Alaa Yahya returns to Damascus to rebuild his community, long neglected under the now-toppled al-Assad regime. But his return is bittersweet – he’s exhausted after 14 years of humanitarian work and unsure about his future.

Haunted by memories of loss, Alaa recruits volunteers, works with local teams, and searches for a new office for his operations. As Alaa works to rebuild Syria, he strives to unite the people and heal his own wounds. But the journey ahead is uncertain. Can Alaa help lay the groundwork for change?

Rebuilding Syria is a documentary film by Abdulrahman Alkilany, Siraj Albasha, and Hamza Ateka.