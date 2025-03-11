Tsunami Ghosts: The Lost Souls of Kamaishi

A series of taxi journeys in Japan reveal supernatural tales of unresolved trauma following the tsunami of 2011.

The Japanese city of Kamaishi was almost entirely destroyed in the earthquake and ensuing tsunami of 2011. It was the biggest natural disaster to hit Japan, killing nearly 20,000 people.

More than a decade later, local taxi drivers claim to frequently pick up “ghost fares” of the deceased. Passengers spot an increasing number of wild deer which some claim to be intermediaries between the physical and spiritual worlds. A night with Kamaishi’s taxi drivers reveals a community haunted by its loss while still struggling for closure.

Tsunami Ghosts is a documentary film by Katharine Round.