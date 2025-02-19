In the Shadow of the Serengeti: The lawyer fighting for Maasai land rights

In the Shadow of the Serengeti: Fighting for Maasai land rights

On the outskirts of Serengeti National Park in East Africa, Maasai face eviction from their land to make way for international tourism and hunting grounds. Human rights lawyer Joseph Oleshangay campaigns for his community to remain on its homeland as it has done for generations.

While he represents Maasai communities in court, Joseph also remains close to his traditions among the cattle at his rural home near the Ngorongoro Crater. Risking his life to gather evidence from recently depopulated villages, Joseph battles in court where he leads the fight to resist the evictions.

In the Shadow of the Serengeti is a documentary film by Benedict Moran.