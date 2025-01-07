Living on a UK migrant barge, an asylum seeker battles depression through running while awaiting an asylum decision.

Salah, a Somali asylum seeker in his mid-twenties, lives on the Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland, United Kingdom, alongside 411 other men. As he waits for a Home Office interview, his small, shared room becomes a battleground for depression.

To cope, Salah starts running and joins a local club, which offers him a brief respite from isolation. He also volunteers at a youth centre, where he learns that the UK isn’t what he expected. When his interview appointment finally arrives, Salah’s future hangs in the balance, as does the Bibby Stockholm’s.

Last Days of the Bibby Stockholm is a documentary film by Sue Sudbury and Dave Young.