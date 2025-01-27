Please Enjoy Our Tragedies: Art as a Voice for Myanmar’s Forgotten Struggle

An artist flees Myanmar following the 2021 coup and uses art to keep the world engaged in the plight of his nation.

When Myanmar’s fledgling democracy was destroyed, Sai’s life was turned upside down and his father was imprisoned. Sai and his wife K went into hiding. As Myanmar faded from international headlines, they knew they had to take action, and created a series of unique artworks.

Armed with this work, they flee to Europe, on a mission to use it as a form of activism. They are haunted by the abuses in Myanmar, visa issues and the ever-present risk to those back home. Sai becomes increasingly fraught, questioning his mission and whether he can bring about meaningful change.

Please Enjoy Our Tragedies is a documentary film by Charlie Scrimgeour.