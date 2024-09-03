On the deadliest day of protests in Bangladesh, a photojournalist captures images from all sides of the front lines.

No one knew this day, August 4, 2024, would be the last day of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s rule in Bangladesh.

After peaceful student protests against a quota system for government jobs turned deadly in mid-July, a communications blackout was imposed by authorities. As it lifted more than a week later, the student protests persisted and a nationwide movement emerged.

Documenting the protests from all sides is tireless and courageous photojournalist, Jibon Ahmed. As the days of July extend beyond the month’s calendar end to reclaim those disappeared in a countdown for justice, Ahmed documents events on August 4, providing a firsthand account of what became known as Bangladesh’s #35thJuly.

35th July – Bangladesh’s Deadly Protest is a documentary film by Elizabeth D Costa, Adil Sakhawat and Tareq Ahmed.