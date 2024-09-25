Donga’s Diary: Libya’s Decade of War

Through his extensive video archive, Donga looks back on how events in Libya over 10 years changed him and his nation.

Donga was 19 when he first joined a protest in his hometown of Misrata, Libya. What began as a peaceful uprising was swiftly met with brutal force.

While many of his friends picked up AK-47s, Donga picked up a camera. Over the next decade, he documented Libya’s revolution and its slide into civil war.

From Muammar Gaddafi’s fall to the rise of ISIL (ISIS) and Haftar’s 2019 march on Tripoli, his footage captures the complexities of a nation in turmoil. Now, recovering from a mortar injury in his hotel room, Donga reflects on the disillusionment of the 2011 uprising through the countless hours he filmed.

Donga’s Diary is a documentary film by Muhannad Lamin, Mohamed Mahjoub and Ali Sabty.