The Human Cost of Coffee: Rescuing slave workers in Brazil’s farms

From raids to rescues, a survivor of slave labour uncovers the exploitation of workers on Brazilian coffee farms.

Jorge Ferreira’s life has been shaped by the coffee farms that surround his home in Brazil, the world’s main producer of coffee. As a young man, he worked in the Minas Gerais state harvest and has never forgotten the exhaustion, threats and unpaid work he edured. More than 30 years later, Jorge fights for the rights of labourers in the same region where he faced inhumane conditions. As the coffee harvest begins, Jorge works with the authorities to free workers from slave-like conditions that run rife in the coffee industry.

The Human Cost of Coffee is a film by Joana Moncau and Rodrigo Hernandez.