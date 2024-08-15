Murky Waters: A humanitarian’s fight for justice

A humanitarian volunteer with a Danish NGO is charged with human trafficking and must fight to clear his name.

At the peak of the Mediterranean migrant crisis, Mo Abbassi left his home in Denmark to volunteer with Team Humanity, an NGO assisting refugees arriving at the Greek island of Lesbos.

Mo’s parents had been refugees from Palestine, so he felt compelled to help other people forced to flee their homeland. He distributed food aid and transported sick people to hospital, but when he tried to rescue people at risk of drowning, he was arrested and accused of human trafficking.

Three years later, Mo meets his Danish lawyer to prepare for his trial and has to think back and account for every step taken by him and his team of volunteers in a period of extreme stress. If convicted, he faces 10 years in prison, but he hopes that justice and humanity will prevail. Murky Waters is a documentary film by Martin Gulnov.