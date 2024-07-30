The Volunteer: A Vietnam War veteran’s 50-year search for his friend

A Japanese American veteran finds his friend who saved his life when he was mistaken for the enemy in the Vietnam War.

After being mistaken for the enemy by fellow United States forces during the Vietnam War, Japanese American Bruce Nakashima found life as an injured veteran difficult. He became alienated from the world, including his family, who reminded him of the faces he had seen in Vietnam. He had tried in vain to find his friend LV, who saved his life when they were wounded and evacuated by helicopter.

When they finally reunite after 50 years, their bond is as strong as ever, and Bruce is finally able to confront painful memories and find solace and belonging in his final days. The Volunteer is a documentary film by David Brodie.