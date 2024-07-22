Paris: Game Changers – Defying the hijab ban on French athletes

A French Muslim athlete challenges a hijab ban in basketball with an inclusive tournament ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Helene Ba’s basketball dreams were shattered when the French Basketball Federation (FFBB) announced a nationwide ban on players competing in religious attire. Undeterred, she launches “Basketball for All”, an inclusive movement to confront perceived religious discrimination in France and provide a safe space for Muslim female athletes.

As Paris prepares to host the Olympic Games, where all athletes representing France have been banned from wearing the hijab, Helene undertakes a citywide mission to select players for a unique tournament. Together, Helene and the players hope to challenge the hijab ban in a defiant act of protest that will truly reflect the nation’s diversity.

Paris: Game Changers is a documentary film by Adriana Cardoso and Rodrigo Hernandez.