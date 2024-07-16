Not in My Name: One of the leading Jewish voices supporting Gaza

Antony Loewenstein is a leading Jewish voice criticising Israel’s attacks on Gaza, but some have branded him a traitor.

Jewish journalist Antony Loewenstein is a leading voice among Australian Jews speaking out against Israel’s military attacks in Gaza. But he has been called a traitor by many in the Jewish community.

“I’ve been called a self-hating Jew, a traitor and worse,” says the best-selling author. “I am so angry with what’s happening in Gaza that I will not stay silent.”

Loewenstein is outraged by the rising death toll in Gaza and rejects any suggestion the Israeli military campaign is necessary to make Jews safe. “It’s actually making us more unsafe. And until Palestinians are safe and secure, Israelis never will be, and Jews never will be,” he says.

Although some Australian Zionists see activists like him as a danger to the Jewish community amid rising anti-Semitism over the war in Gaza, Loewenstein will not stop speaking out, despite receiving death threats.

Not in My Name is a documentary film by Brietta Hague.