Cine-Guerillas: How media helped win the Algerian Independence War

How media was used as a political weapon in the anticolonial struggle during the Algerian war of independence.

A trove of unseen archive of the Algerian independence war shot on 35mm film is uncovered in Belgrade. It was filmed by Stevan Labudovic, the cameraman of Yugoslav President Josip Broz Tito.

Labudovic spent three years filming Algeria’s independence war with unprecedented access. His images and journals inspire this little-known story of how Algeria’s National Liberation Front (FLN) harnessed the power of cinema and media to diplomatically win a war they had been destined to lose. In the process they created a playbook for modern information battles, taking their struggle all the way to the heart of the international community – the United Nations.

Cine-Guerillas is a documentary film by Mila Turajlic.