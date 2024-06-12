An 11-year-old cemetery worker in Bolivia dreams of a better education as he struggles to support his family.

Neymar works as a “ladder boy” at a cemetery in Sucre, Bolivia. In the labyrinth of mausoleums, he cleans tombs for visitors in return for a few bolivianos. The meagre amount of money he earns helps him support his mother following the death of his father.

Between his continued grief and the toil of his work, Neymar dreams of a better education at a school that he can’t afford. As the annual Day Of The Dead celebrations approach, hundreds of additional people are expected to visit the cemetery. The promise of increased earnings offers hope to Neymar, but will he achieve his dream?

Neymar: Bolivia’s Ladder Boy is a documentary by Lisa Estella.