A controversial aid worker is stranded in war-torn Syria when he is deprived of his citizenship by the United Kingdom’s government.

British-born Tauqir Sharif runs a humanitarian aid organisation in war-torn Syria. When the British government revokes his citizenship over alleged ties to al-Qaeda, he decides to appeal but is forced by circumstances to boycott his own trial. Soon after, his worst fears are realised when he is arrested by a powerful rebel group. With rare access to Idlib during a dangerous and unpredictable time in northern Syria, this film demonstrates the real-life consequences of citizenship revocation. Stateless in Syria is a documentary film by Horia El Hadad.