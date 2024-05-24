Small Town Safe House: Gender-based violence in a South African town

In a town plagued by rape and murder, a community worker is determined to help vulnerable young women.

In Bredasdorp, South Africa, a series of rapes and murders has shaken the small town of 15,000 people. The Black and mixed-race community in the divided town suffers from endemic poverty, family breakdown and drug addiction.

Lana O’Neill, a community worker, has taken it upon herself to provide a safe house for vulnerable teenage girls she finds on the streets, but faces challenges in negotiating funding and getting the local government on board. As she struggles against the tide, the pressure on her only increases, and it remains to be seen if she will be able to prevent another tragedy from occurring. Small Town Safe House is a documentary film by Julia Jaki.