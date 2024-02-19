In war-torn Ukraine, a family weighs the dangers of leaving their makeshift bunker for the promise of freedom outside.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a young family endures life in Mykolaiv’s subterranean haven, “The Garages”.

As the front line shifts, volunteer soldier Yuri is determined to keep his family safe underground even when their neighbours return to life outside. But his wife, Svetlana, is craving a normal home, and their teenage daughters are growing restless in isolation.

When a chance for a new life emerges in the countryside, the family must reach an agreement, balancing their dreams and fears.

Ukraine: Escaping the Darkness is a film by Clement Gargoullaud.