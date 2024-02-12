Echoes of Bagram: Moazzam Begg returns to Afghanistan

Human rights advocate Moazzam Begg returns to Afghanistan to battle demons and champion justice in the shadow of war.

Haunted by nightmares of torture and abuse, British human rights campaigner Moazzam Begg decides to return to Afghanistan to confront the horrors of his past.

Moazzam was detained at the notorious Bagram and Guantanamo Bay prisons without charge or trial, before being released in 2003. Ever since, Moazzam has fought for the rights of those imprisoned during the so-called, US-led war on terror.

In Afghanistan, Moazzam advocates for the freedom of Mohammad Rahim, the last Afghan held in Guantanamo Bay.

As the nation grapples with the scars of war under new Taliban leadership, can Moazzam ever make peace with his past?

Echoes of Bagram is a film by Michael McEvoy and Horia El Hadad.