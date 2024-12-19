From Gaza to the Arctic: A Palestinian filmmaker caught between two worlds

Mohamed Jabaly finds himself stateless in Norway when the Gaza border suddenly closes.

Palestinian director Mohamed Jabaly travels abroad for the first time when he is invited to a film exchange in Norway. But he finds himself stuck in the arctic winter, unable to return home to Gaza. Jabaly is denied a work permit and ordered to leave Norway. With nowhere else to go, he appeals the decision.

Meanwhile, his documentary, Ambulance, gains international success as appeal after appeal is denied. Jabaly refuses to give up on his Palestinian identity and insists on being recognised for his work. He decides to take his case to court, which leads to an unprecedented ruling. All the while, he lives a parallel life online, staying connected with his family in Gaza and making this award-winning film for his mother and his city.

From Gaza to the Arctic is a documentary film by Mohamed Jabaly.