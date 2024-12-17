A father’s struggle for survival in Idlib, Syria, in the final four years of war before the fall of the al-Assad regime.

Despite years of relentless turmoil, Imad, a van driver and a lover of birds, is determined to provide a better future for his children in Idlib, which was Syria’s last opposition-held territory before the regime’s recent collapse. Imad’s struggles, from forced relocation because of the regime and Russian bombing to surviving a destructive earthquake, reflect the harsh realities faced by many in Idlib.

Yet, amidst the chaos, moments of hope emerge as Imad finds solace in his family, his birds, and his community. As the city grapples with ongoing shortages, internal tensions and air attacks, Imad’s unwavering commitment to rebuild his farm symbolizes a beacon of hope for a brighter tomorrow in the country.

Syria’s Last Chapter: Hope in Idlib is a documentary film by Habak Films.