Balomania: The beauty and dangers of illegal hot air balloons in Brazil

A secret society of giant hot air balloon makers in Brazil risk everything to create and fly their masterpieces.

Deep in the Brazilian favelas, a secret community builds hot air balloons. They are called “baloeiros”. Different groups of baloeiros compete against each other to make the most beautiful and spectacular balloons.

Dubbed delinquents, they operate underground like street artists, bringing joy to their communities while evading government threats and bounty hunters. Director Sissel shares her initiation into the balloon brotherhood, where launching silk paper creations becomes an act of social redemption and collective dreaming.

Balomania is a documentary film by Sissel Morell Dargis.