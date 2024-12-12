A Lebanese journalist documenting the conflict with Israel has no choice but to evacuate his family from the south.

When 26-year-old Hussein Bassal chose to be a video journalist, he never imagined he would be documenting his own family’s journey through displacement. Between south Lebanon and Beirut, he covers Israel’s ongoing war on his country, capturing exclusive footage, despite safety threats and the devastation caused by continuous bombings.

Beyond telling the stories of those displaced by the war, Hussein’s mission is deeply personal. He aims to capture and preserve Lebanon’s day-to-day life for his nephews and niece, who are forced to flee Lebanon and leave their lives behind.

Forced to Flee South Lebanon is a documentary film by Hussein Bassal.