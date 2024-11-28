The Investigator: War crimes and justice during the Yugoslav wars

A former war crimes investigator for The Hague tribunal returns to the Balkans to see if justice was ever delivered.

Former Czech police commissioner Vladimir Dzuro is a criminal investigator who worked for the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, the ICTY, based in The Hague. In the 1990s he collected evidence against war criminals and hunted perpetrators of ethnic cleansing during the Balkans conflict.

Now, he returns to the locations where his investigations took place and reflects on his two biggest cases – one in Croatia and the other in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

As he retraces his steps, Dzuro wants to find out if the tribunal made a difference to the lives of people in the region today and if international justice can work, when national courts fail to prosecute war criminals. The Investigator is a documentary film by Viktor Portel.