Rooted in the West Bank: 25 years of defying settler violence

Atta remains steadfast on his farm in the occupied West Bank as he faces violence and intimidation from settlers.

Atta Jaber’s family has farmed the Baqa’a Valley in the illegally occupied West Bank for hundreds of years, but since Israel’s 1967 occupation, their land has been confiscated piecemeal by Israeli settlers, and their homes and ancient farming terraces attacked and demolished.

“The sound of the bulldozer is the music of the occupation,” says Atta – yet he preaches love and peace.

Uniquely spanning 25 years in a farmer’s struggle to stay steadfast, this film is a moving testimony to the depth of one man’s humanity in the face of intensifying settler violence and intimidation. Rooted in the West Bank is a documentary by Bruno Sorrentino and Uri Fruchtmann.