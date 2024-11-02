Stand Up for Madinah: The US politician pushing for peace in Gaza

A Democratic state representative, who opposes US support for Israel, fights to pass a ceasefire resolution for Gaza.

Madinah Wilson-Anton is the first Muslim State Representative elected in President Biden’s home state of Delaware. She advocates for her community as a politician and challenges perceptions of it in her free time as a budding stand-up comedian.

Wilson-Anton is also a vocal critic of the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s war on Gaza. Members of her party threaten to censure her over her outspoken pro-Palestinian stance, and she faces abuse and trolling online.

Despite this, Wilson-Anton perseveres to introduce a ceasefire resolution in the Delaware House calling for a permanent end to Israel’s war on Gaza.

Stand Up for Madinah is a documentary film by Zainab Sultan.