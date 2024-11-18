Argentina’s Stolen Identity: A 46-year search for the truth

Stolen at birth during Argentina’s dictatorship, a 46-year-old man finally finds his biological family.

The doubts Daniel Santucho Navajas had about his identity were finally exposed when the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, who store the genetic information of victims of the military dictatorship in Argentina, found a DNA match for him in July 2023. Reconnecting with his biological family, Daniel uncovers the truth of what happened to him.

He learns he was born in a detention centre and covertly adopted. His mother remains one of the thousands of disappeared. Through his search for the truth, he discovers a widespread programme of illegal adoption and crimes committed during the military dictatorship from 1976-1983.

Argentina’s Stolen Identity is a documentary film by Rodrigo Vazquez-Salessi and Florencia Santucho.