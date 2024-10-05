One Year in Gaza: Nowhere Safe

Palestinian stories of survival during Israel’s war on Gaza.

A doctor, first responder, social media content creator and a child share their experiences of the war on Gaza. From October 2023, they survive under Israeli bombardment, revealing moments of strength and vulnerability.

They are all displaced because their homes have been destroyed by Israeli air strikes. As the doctor flees south, contact is lost. For the others, impossible choices must be made under unimaginable circumstances as the months passing turn into a year. As the war intensifies, nowhere is safe.

While sheltering in makeshift tents, schools and refugee compounds, they do not know if they or their loved ones will live to see another day. All of their stories reveal their humanity in times of war.