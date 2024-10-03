Jenin’s Freedom Theatre: Voice of Resistance

Despite Israeli incursions into Jenin, Mahmoud and his young actors are staging a play they hope to perform abroad.

Since October 7, Israeli assaults on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank have intensified. Amid the chaos of incursions, shootings, demolitions and drone strikes, the Freedom Theatre stands as a sanctuary for the camp’s youth. Led by Mahmoud Abu Aita, a group of aspiring young actors is rehearsing for a performance abroad.

Despite the violence he has endured, Mahmoud remains hopeful. He believes that this journey, from a life shadowed by conflict to the stage beyond Jenin, can help his students heal and broaden their horizons. But, under the grip of occupation, leaving Jenin can be an elusive dream.

Jenin’s Freedom Theatre is a documentary film by Eyad Hourani.