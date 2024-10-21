The Return: How Trump’s border policies tore a family apart

A family separated at the border and reunited in Guatemala receives an unexpected chance to return to the US.

When the controversial US family separation policy is implemented at the border, 12-year-old Geovanny is taken from his father and held in detention for six months. Geovanny is eventually reunited with his family in Guatemala, but he is no longer the same.

Once a star student, he drops out of school. His father, weighed down by the debt from their failed attempt to reach the US, fears losing his land and possibly his life. But an unexpected call from the US holds the promise to change everything.

This story of one family, filmed over six years, reveals the human effect of shifting immigration policies in the US. The Return is a documentary film by Jeremy S. Levine.