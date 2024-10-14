Surviving My Father: A Sexual Abuse Survivor in China Seeks Justice

In China, Li decides to battle her father in court over sexual abuse crimes committed against her as a teenager.

After eight years of silence, Li, who works in Ethiopia, is finally ready to confront her father for sexual abuse crimes he committed against her during her teenage years. Determined to seek justice before it’s too late, she returns to China with her fiance to collect evidence and initiate legal proceedings against him. Li finds strength from her partner and lawyer as she pursues justice but faces shame and resistance from relatives, including her mother. Can Li find closure and overcome the horrors of her past?



Surviving My Father is a documentary film by Fan Ruozhou.