Fleeing Sudan: A refugee’s journey to Europe

Daba is determined to cross the English Channel and finish the journey his brother started 17 years ago.

Almost two decades after his brother’s death on the refugee trail in Europe, Daba is following in his footsteps as a new conflict simmers in Sudan.

Daba finds himself stuck in “The Jungle”, Calais’s infamous refugee camp, from which he has tried to cross the English Channel more than 200 times. But Daba is burdened with another sombre mission – to repatriate his brother’s body.

When war breaks out in Sudan, jeopardising his dream to reunite his brother with their family, Daba also realises there is no way back.

The Sea Won’t Scare Us is a documentary film by Camille Toulme and Julien Goudichaud.