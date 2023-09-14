Ininnawa: Indonesia’s remote island nurses

A retired nurse volunteers to return to remote Indonesian islands to help her patients during a healthcare crisis.

The world’s largest archipelago, Indonesia, relies on dedicated nurses and volunteers to deliver care to patients living on remote islands.

Nurse Rabiah works for long periods away from her family on the islands of the Flores Sea, 30 hours away by sea. But it is time for her to take a step back from her duties.

Rabiah passes on everything she knows about nursing and the islands to her daughter, Mimi. Once resentful of her mother’s absence, Mimi finds herself separated from her young family as she is drawn to the islanders’ calls for care.

Ininnawa is a documentary film by Arfan Sabran.