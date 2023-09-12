Ground Zero: India’s farmers protest

When hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers fight to be heard, one journalist is determined to give them a voice.

When the Indian government passed a set of new business-friendly agricultural laws in 2020, thousands of farmers took to the streets in protest. They set up camp outside Delhi’s borders indefinitely.

Amid the nationwide wave of protests, rural reporter Mandeep Punia created a grassroots media outlet to give the farmers a much-needed voice. Punia firmly believes that documenting India’s rural distress is crucial to alleviating it.

Ground Zero follows Punia as he fearlessly documents the yearlong farmers’ protest, immersing himself in the heart of their struggle.