No Place Like Home: Tracing roots from Norway to Sri Lanka

Lost between two continents, Priyangika starts a quest to uncover the truth about her adoption.

Adopted from Sri Lanka to Norway at only seven weeks old, Priyangika has always longed for her biological family.

She travels to Sri Lanka to fill in the missing pieces of her identification papers, her family history and her broken heart. But finding her birth mother does not bring her the peace of mind she is searching for. Instead, a need to uncover the secrets of her past leads her to an investigation of the complexity of the international adoption process.

No matter how painful her discoveries are, her search for answers becomes her only hope in succeeding to define herself on her own terms.

No Place Like Home is a film by Emilie Beck.