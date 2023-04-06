Young Plato: Transforming young lives through philosophy

A headmaster in Belfast’s Ardoyne community invokes the wisdom of philosophers to help children deal with conflict.

School headmaster Kevin McArevey is a maverick determined to change the fortunes of an inner-city community plagued by urban decay, sectarian aggression, poverty and drugs.

The all-boys primary school in post-conflict Belfast, Northern Ireland, becomes a hothouse for thinking and questioning, as the headmaster encourages children to see beyond the boundaries and limitations of their community, and sends his young wards home each day armed with the wisdom of the ancient Greek philosophers.

The boys challenge their school friends, parents and neighbours to find alternatives to violence and prejudice, and to question the mythologies of war.

Young Plato is a film by Neasa Ni Chianain and Declan McGrath.