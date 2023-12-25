A child of Gaza: The war through a child’s eyes

Under Israeli bombardment, nine-year-old Elaf and her family struggle to find safety in the Gaza Strip.

In Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, an Israeli air strike hits the house next door to nine-year-old Elaf and her family. They had already escaped their home in the Bureij refugee camp after days of Israeli bombardment. When their dreams of a truce turn into reality, Elaf returns home to discover childhood treasures and the fate of her friends in the rubble. But as the truce ends and the bombardment restarts, Elaf and her family are forced to relocate once again.