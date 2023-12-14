Nadija battles courts and police bans to assure freedom of speech for Palestinians and their supporters in Germany.

Berlin-based lawyer Nadija Samour and her colleagues fight against the suppression of Palestinian voices in Germany.

Throughout 2023, they have defended constitutional rights in the face of growing prejudicial policies and bans on all things Palestinian.

Since October 7, 2023, authorities have further clamped down on Palestinian activism in Berlin but Nadija will not give up her struggle for Palestinians.

Palestine: Banned in Berlin is a documentary by Nahed Awwad and Mariam Shahin.