For the love of Gaza

Content creator Ahmed Hijazi documents the destruction of his beloved Gaza under Israeli bombardment.

At a time when only local journalists and social media influencers are reporting from inside Gaza, Ahmed Hijazi has moved from content creator to war reporter. “In Gaza, there is no difference between a journalist and a social media creator,” Hijazi says. From the Yarmouk Square bombsite to the first Israeli air strikes on al-Shifa Hospital, Hijazi shows his millions of followers the unfolding tragedy of the war and his undying love for Gaza.