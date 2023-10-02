Sleepless Birds: Light pollution exposed

A French photographer exposes the environmental impact of light pollution from industrial greenhouses.

Huge artificially lit industrial greenhouses transform landscapes. Birds sing all night long while the skies over the commercial greenhouses of Brittany in France light up in mysterious colours. Photojournalist Charlene Flores investigates this phenomenon and captures on film the unnatural yellow and pink hues discolouring the night-time skies.

Two local environmentalists, also concerned by the light, discover disorientated animals and decreasing pollination. All of their work combined reveals the environmental impact of light pollution and raises serious questions about the unintended consequences of human attempts to control the natural world.

Sleepless Birds is a documentary film by Tom Claudon and Dana Melaver.