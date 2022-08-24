Transactions: The pressure of sending money home to Zimbabwe

A Zimbabwean family separated across the world meets online to decide who needs the most financial support back home.

From South Africa and the United Kingdom, three siblings – Frank, Miles and Portia – support their family back home in Zimbabwe by sending them money via a mobile app.

Their mother, MaMlilo, is a conduit of all the family’s challenges in hyperinflationary Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, the fourth sibling, Kiki, who remains in Zimbabwe, is frustrated by her inability to help financially even though she has a full-time job.

They all stay in touch through WhatsApp video calls. But with each transaction, expectations are raised on both sides.

A film by Rumbi Katedza.