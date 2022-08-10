Dear Future Children: A new generation of activism

Meet a new generation of activists bringing the world’s attention to inequality, democracy and climate change.

From South America, Asia and Africa, three young women grapple with the effects of their front-line activism.

Rayen protests for social justice in Chile; Pepper fights for democracy in Hong Kong; and Hilda battles the devastating consequences of climate change in Uganda.

In each of their communities, they bring attention to global issues. In this film, they share their hopes and dreams as well as their fears and doubts about the future.

A film by Franz Bohm