Maya: A Tiger’s Tale

The world of a captive Bengal tiger in an Iranian zoo is turned upside down after she tastes freedom for the first time.

Every day, thousands of visitors flock to the zoo in the Iranian city of Mashhad to see the Bengal tiger, Maya.

But daily life is interrupted when Mohsen, her trainer, takes Maya to star in a movie filmed near the Caspian Sea.

Free to roam for the first time in her life, the tiger’s suppressed predatory instincts rise to the surface.

Their sobering return, and the revelation of frightening incidents at the zoo, kickstarts a series of events that shed light on the issue of keeping wild animals in captivity.

Maya is a film by Anson Hartford and Jamshid Mojaddadi