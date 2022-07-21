Judges Under Pressure: Defending the rule of law in Poland

Judges who face disciplinary proceedings in Poland risk their freedom to defend the rule of law.

Two prominent judges are under investigation by a new controversial disciplinary court in Poland.

Judge Igor Tuleya becomes the face of protests, holding workshops about judicial processes at rock festivals and speaking passionately at demonstrations. Judge Waldemar Zurek refuses to participate in his disciplinary hearings and travels to the European Court of Justice in Brussels to present his case.

Since 2015, Poland’s governing Law and Justice (PiS) party has been implementing controversial judicial reforms. The European Union says these reforms undermine judicial independence and the rule of law, cornerstones of democracy and EU membership.

A film by Kacper Lisowski and Iwona Harris