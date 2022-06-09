Ewolo: Searching for family in Africa

A search for family leads Ewolo from Switzerland to Congo where a chance encounter leads to an unimaginable reunion.

Forty-two-year-old street food trader Cristel Ewolo lives in Switzerland, where he was mysteriously abandoned as a child.

From an extract of his birth certificate, he knows that his country of origin is the Republic of the Congo. Without identity documents, he has never been able to travel to Africa. Without the paperwork, it seems like mission impossible.

But thanks to his filmmaker friend, he overcomes the bureaucratic hurdles and is finally able to make the journey.

In Congo, it is a chance encounter that leads him home to discover his extraordinary family who were told that he was dead. Ewolo by Andrea Canetta.