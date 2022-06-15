The Last Shelter: Cautionary tales from the deadly Sahara desert

Travellers exchange their dreams and stories in a temporary refuge on the edge of the Sahel desert.

For decades, the Malian city of Gao has been a peaceful haven for African travellers.

The Migrant House provides a temporary home to thousands of people every year. The hopeful ones are on their way to Europe. Those whose luck ran out are on their way back to their home towns and families.

They share their dreams and cautionary tales. All around them, new and old wars take place in the endless desert.

A film by Ousmane Zorome Samassekou.