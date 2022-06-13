Yuli: A domestic worker reports on Hong Kong’s historic protests

An Indonesian domestic worker becomes a fearless citizen journalist on the front lines of Hong Kong’s historic protests.

When mass protests break out against a controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong, an Indonesian domestic worker emerges as a powerful voice.

Amid the water cannon and tear gas, Yuli reports as a citizen journalist from the frontlines.

She writes stories and livestreams video to her digital platform “Migran Pos” in Bahasa-Indonesian, giving her fellow migrant workers and their families back home a rare insight into unfolding events.

Suddenly Yuli is arrested for a visa technicality, and her story attracts international media attention.

When Yuli is detained, she writes about her experiences and realises the power of her words.