Trouble at home: A Turkish Family Drama

An unfolding family drama reveals a universal clash of generations in Turkey.

In a village in southeast Turkey, Mahmut wants to divorce his young wife.

At the same time, his sister Zeynep wants to leave the village and go to university against their father’s wishes.

Their demands become the centre of conflict in their traditional family and community.

Older brother and filmmaker Ahmet documents their struggles, revealing a rare insight into a family on the verge of falling apart.

Trouble at Home by Ahmet Necdet Cupur.