The Zimov Hypothesis: Recreating the Ice Age

Sergey Zimov and his son Nikita strive to save the planet from a climate catastrophe by reviving the Ice Age.

Past the Arctic circle, in deepest Siberia, two Russian scientists Sergey Zimov and his son Nikita are conducting a unique rewilding experiment.

They are attempting to revive the Ice Age to save the world from imminent environmental disaster.

According to their Zimov Hypothesis, a large reintroduction of herbivores would stop the permafrost from thawing and releasing dangerous greenhouse gases. By reviving the prehistoric ecosystem, they believe they can counter the threat of climate change.

The Zimov Hypothesis is a film by Denis Sneguirev.