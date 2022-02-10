The Marriage Project: Love in a mental health hospital in Iran

A unique experiment at a mental health hospital in Iran turns doctors into matchmakers.

In southern Tehran, the head of a mental health hospital embarks on a controversial matchmaking project.

Nearly 500 patients with chronic mental health conditions live in Ehsan House, in separate male and female dorms.

Despite strong opposition from other doctors, Dr Ramezan is convinced of the potential benefits for some patients to marry.

As a committee begins evaluating patients, hidden affections come to the surface. Finally, the team selects two patients to get married.

Are these two patients capable of nurturing a relationship that leads to marriage? And what about the patients who were not selected but still crave human relationships?